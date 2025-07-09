Jeffers went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer, a double, three RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Cubs.

Jeffers notched his second three-hit game in as many starts, which was highlighted by a two-run homer in the eighth to push the Twins ahead 4-0. His three RBI were the first runs he's driven in since June 24. He's now up to a slash line of .246/.342/.400 with seven homers, 32 RBI, 28 runs and a 31:50 BB:K in 275 plate appearances.