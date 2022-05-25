site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Ryan Jeffers: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Jeffers isn't starting Wednesday against the Tigers.
Jeffers started in the last two games and went 0-for-5 with a walk and two strikeouts. Gary Sanchez will start behind the dish while Gilberto Celestino enters the lineup in center field Wednesday.
