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Twins' Ryan Jeffers: Out of lineup for matinee
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1 min read
Jeffers is not in the lineup for Thursday's contest versus the Tigers.
Jeffers was behind the dish for the past two games, so he'll get a breather in Thursday's matinee. Victor Caratini is catching and batting fifth as the Twins attempt a four-game sweep.
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