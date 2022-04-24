Jeffers went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, a solo home run and two additional runs scored in Saturday's 9-2 win over the White Sox.

He took Vince Velasquez deep in the fourth inning for his first homer, and first RBI, of the season. Jeffers has had a shaky start to the campaign, slashing .194/.293/.333 through 41 plate appearances, but with Gary Sanchez (abdomen) not making much of an impact at the plate either, the door is still open for either one to get hot and seize a bigger share of the work behind the plate.