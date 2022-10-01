site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Ryan Jeffers: Retreats to bench Saturday
Jeffers isn't starting Saturday against the Tigers.
Jeffers was productive during Friday's series opener in Detroit, going 2-for-5 with a triple, a run and an RBI. He'll head to the bench while Gary Sanchez starts behind the plate and bats seventh.
