Jeffers is not in the starting lineup for Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader with the Twins

It is quite unusual for right-handed-hitting Jeffers to not be starting against the left-handed Matt Boyd on Saturday but the Tigers are also throwing a lefty on the mound in game 2. Jeffers figures to be re-inserted into the lineup for the second half of the twin-bill while Alex Avila gets the nod behind the plate in the first game.