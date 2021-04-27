Jeffers is out of the lineup for Monday's game against Cleveland.

Jeffers will take a seat after starting four of the last six games at catcher. While his heavier workload of late would suggest that he's leapfrogged Mitch Garver on the depth chart, Jeffers is far from locked in as the No. 1 option due to his abysmal start to the season as a hitter. Jeffers' .393 OPS places his ahead of only four other catchers (Danny Jansen, Luis Campusano, Martin Maldonado and Elias Diaz) with at least 30 plate appearances in 2021.