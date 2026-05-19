Jeffers needs surgery to remove a fractured left hamate bone and is expected to be sidelined 6-to-8 weeks, Aaron Gleeman of AaronGleeman.com reports.

The Twins announced Jeffers' placement on the injured list earlier Tuesday, and surgery is typical for this time of injury. The timeline puts Jeffers on the shelf until around July 1 in a best-case scenario, and it's possible he won't make it back until after the All-Star break. In the meantime, Victor Caratini will receive the lion's share of reps at catcher for Minnesota.