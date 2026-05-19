Jeffers left Monday's game against Houston with an unspecified injury, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Jeffers was pulled from the game during his at-bat in the bottom of the eighth inning, though the nature of the injury is unclear at this time. He broke his bat on his first swing of the at-bat and didn't look comfortable afterward, and he eventually walked off the field to be evaluated further. Jeffers can be considered day-to-day until more information comes to light.