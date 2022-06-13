site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Twins' Ryan Jeffers: Takes seat Monday
Jeffers isn't starting Monday against the Mariners.
Jeffers started in the last two games and went 1-for-6 with two runs, a walk and a strikeout. Gary Sanchez will take over behind the plate and bat fifth Monday.
