Jeffers is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.

Jeffers will take a seat for the third time in six games while Gary Sanchez gets a turn behind the plate. Though his superior defense should be enough to earn him at least a handful of starts per week, Jeffers isn't yet offering much from a fantasy standpoint. He's gone hitless with five strikeouts in 10 at-bats over his past three games and is slashing .158/.238/.158 on the season.