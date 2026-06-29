Twins' Ryan Kreidler: Crushes fifth homer in win

Kreidler went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's win over Colorado.

Kreidler's lone hit proved to be the difference, as he launched a 421-foot solo homer to straightaway center field in the seventh inning to give Minnesota a 3-2 lead it wouldn't relinquish. The 28-year-old has been a surprisingly productive contributor, particularly of late, going 14-for-35 (.400) with two homers, 10 RBI and seven runs scored over his past 15 appearances. On the year, the utility man is slashing .290/.365/.527 with five homers, 21 RBI and 17 runs scored across 104 plate appearances while emerging as a top option at shortstop, largely outplaying Tristan Gray.