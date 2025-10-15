The Twins claimed Kreidler off waivers from the Pirates on Wednesday.

Kreidler had been booted off the Pirates' 40-man roster earlier this week and has now found a new home. The 27-year-old has slashed just .138/.208/.176 over parts of four major-league seasons and is only a career .236/.342/.401 hitter in the minors. Kreidler does offer positional versatility and will likely compete for a reserve role on the Twins next season.