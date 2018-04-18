LaMarre will remain with the Twins following their series against Cleveland in Puerto Rico, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

LaMarre will take the place of Byron Buxton on the 25-man roster, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list due to migraines. The 29-year-old was currently with the major-league team as the 26th man for the series against the Indians and will provide depth in the outfield moving forward. Over six appearances this season, LaMarre has gone 4-for-8 with one RBI.