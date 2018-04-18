Twins' Ryan LaMarre: Added to 25-man roster
LaMarre will remain with the Twins following their series against Cleveland in Puerto Rico, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
LaMarre will take the place of Byron Buxton on the 25-man roster, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list due to migraines. The 29-year-old was currently with the major-league team as the 26th man for the series against the Indians and will provide depth in the outfield moving forward. Over six appearances this season, LaMarre has gone 4-for-8 with one RBI.
