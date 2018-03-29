Twins' Ryan LaMarre: Added to roster
The Twins selected LaMarre's contract from Triple-A Rochester on Thursday, Brandon Warne of The Athletic Minnesota reports.
It's merely a procedural move after it was revealed earlier in the week that LaMarre had won a reserve outfield spot over Zack Granite. So long as the outfield trio of Eddie Rosario, Byron Buxton and Max Kepler all enjoy sound health, LaMarre won't be in store for much more than occasional spot starts or work as a late-inning baserunner or defensive replacement.
More News
-
Opening Day Live Chat
Join our Fantasy baseball crew as they get ready for the start of the season, live!
-
Spring training winners and losers
Who won the critical position battles in spring training, and what does it mean for Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Best of spring training
Which players raised their stock the most during spring training? Many top spring performers...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Andrus
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Elvis Andrus, Eric Hosmer will...
-
Waiver Wire adds before Opening Day
Heath Cummings looks at players you should add before the season gets started.
-
Top fantasy baseball sleepers for 2018
SportsLine simulated the 2018 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...