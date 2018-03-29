The Twins selected LaMarre's contract from Triple-A Rochester on Thursday, Brandon Warne of The Athletic Minnesota reports.

It's merely a procedural move after it was revealed earlier in the week that LaMarre had won a reserve outfield spot over Zack Granite. So long as the outfield trio of Eddie Rosario, Byron Buxton and Max Kepler all enjoy sound health, LaMarre won't be in store for much more than occasional spot starts or work as a late-inning baserunner or defensive replacement.