Twins' Ryan LaMarre: Back in majors
LaMarre was recalled by the Twins on Tuesday.
LaMarre began the year on the Twins' roster but occupies a very fringe role for the team, having already been optioned to Triple-A Rochester twice. He'll fill a bench outfielder role again this time with the big club. In a corresponding move, Phil Hughes was designated for assignment.
