LaMarre will join the Twins as their 26th man for their two-game series with Cleveland in Puerto Rico on Tuesday and Wednesday, source reports.

LaMarre was with the Twins to start the year, picking up four hits and four strikeouts in eight at-bats. He's unlikely to have a major impact in Puerto Rico, but he's at least hanging around the fringes of the roster and could find his way into a larger role if one of the Twins' outfielders gets injured.