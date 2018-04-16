Twins' Ryan LaMarre: Called up as 26th man
LaMarre will join the Twins as their 26th man for their two-game series with Cleveland in Puerto Rico on Tuesday and Wednesday, source reports.
LaMarre was with the Twins to start the year, picking up four hits and four strikeouts in eight at-bats. He's unlikely to have a major impact in Puerto Rico, but he's at least hanging around the fringes of the roster and could find his way into a larger role if one of the Twins' outfielders gets injured.
More News
-
Waivers: Buying Bartolo
Bartolo Colon was phenomenal on Sunday, should you add him?
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...