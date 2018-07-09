LaMarre was claimed off waivers by the White Sox on Monday.

The White Sox had two open spots on the 40-man roster, so a corresponding roster move was not required. He is expected to join the active big-league roster, as it was not announced that he would be heading to Triple-A, even though he does have minor-league options remaining. LaMarre hit .263/.321/.313 in 109 plate appearances with the Twins before being designated for assignment. The White Sox should continue to spread around outfield starts in the short term, and the righty-hitting LaMarre could be primarily confined to starts against lefties in the early part of his White Sox tenure.

More News
Our Latest Stories