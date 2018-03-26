Twins' Ryan LaMarre: Could make 25-man roster
LaMarre will travel to Washington with the Twins for an exhibition game Tuesday and could make the final 25-man roster, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
LaMarre is battling Zach Granite for a reserve outfielder spot, though both could lose out if the Twins sign a veteran waived by another team. LaMarre is hitting .475 with two home runs this spring and would give the outfield a much-needed right-handed bat (while Granite hits left-handed).
