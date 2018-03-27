LaMarre will make the Twins' Opening Day roster, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

LaMarre was able to beat out Zach Granite for a reserve outfielder spot, in part thanks to his .475 batting average and 1.275 OPS in 40 spring training at-bats. The potential remains for the Twins to make a waiver claim so the 29-year-old's spot may not be fully assured, but at this point Granite has been informed he made the Opening Day roster.