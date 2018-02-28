Twins' Ryan LaMarre: Dealing with groin tightness
LaMarre emerged from Wednesday's spring game with a tight groin, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
It's unclear what caused the issue or how severe it is. More information should emerge in the next few days as team doctors are able to examine him further. Consider him day-to-day for the time being.
