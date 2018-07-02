Twins' Ryan LaMarre: Designated for assignment
Lamarre was designated for assignment by the Twins on Monday.
LaMarre was already off the 25-man roster, having hit just .263/.321/.313 in 43 games for the Twins this season. He'll now be off the 40-man roster as well in order to make room for the reinstatement of Jorge Polanco. Nothing in LaMarre's record, as a 29-year-old with minimal major-league experience and no success at the big-league level, suggests that he'll be a particularly desirable asset on the waiver wire.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
What should Fantasy owners do with some of the highly-owned struggling starting pitchers? Is...
-
Waivers: Fried shows potential
If you're looking for upside on the wire, we've got it to kick off Week 15. Just don't go looking...
-
Rankings: Benintendi up, not Bryant
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Fantasy baseball...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Moustakas
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The Reds lineup is replete with sleepers right now. Scott White shares which ones crack his...