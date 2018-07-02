Lamarre was designated for assignment by the Twins on Monday.

LaMarre was already off the 25-man roster, having hit just .263/.321/.313 in 43 games for the Twins this season. He'll now be off the 40-man roster as well in order to make room for the reinstatement of Jorge Polanco. Nothing in LaMarre's record, as a 29-year-old with minimal major-league experience and no success at the big-league level, suggests that he'll be a particularly desirable asset on the waiver wire.

