LaMarre went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and a stolen base in Friday's 6-2 win over the Royals.

LaMarre provided the Twins' final runs of the game with his blast off Royals starter Eric Skoglund in the third inning. LaMarre then showed some speed with his first stolen base of the year in the sixth after reaching on an infield single. The 30-year-old outfielder now has two homers, three RBI and three runs scored over 22 at-bats this year.