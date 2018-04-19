Twins' Ryan LaMarre: Gets walkoff hit in relief duty
LaMarre went 3-for-4 and hit the walkoff single in Wednesday's 16-inning win over the Indians.
Starting center fielder Max Kepler left the game prior to the tenth inning with a knee injury, but LaMarre was able to take advantage when he came on in center field in his stead. The 29-year-old was called up to the major league roster earlier in the week, but LaMarre could end up seeing a path to more playing time if Kepler is forced to miss any amount of time.
