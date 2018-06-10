LaMarre is out of the lineup Sunday against the Angels.

LaMarre will hit the bench for the first time in 13 games after taking over as the Twins' everyday center fielder following Byron Buxton's (toe) move back to the disabled list. Despite the bump in playing time, LaMarre hasn't made many ripples on the fantasy landscape, as he has gone just 9-for-42 with no home runs and one steal over his past 12 starts. Jake Cave gets the nod in center field Sunday.