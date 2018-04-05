Twins' Ryan LaMarre: In starting lineup Thursday
LaMarre is in Thursday's lineup in left field batting seventh in the order, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
LaMarre gets his first start of the season giving Eddie Rosario a day off against a left-handed starter (James Paxton). LaMarre is 1-for-3 on the season as pinch hitter. It's unlikely he'll platoon much with Rosario despite today's start, as he's more likely to have a reserve role.
