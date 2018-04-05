LaMarre is in Thursday's lineup in left field batting seventh in the order, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

LaMarre gets his first start of the season giving Eddie Rosario a day off against a left-handed starter (James Paxton). LaMarre is 1-for-3 on the season as pinch hitter. It's unlikely he'll platoon much with Rosario despite today's start, as he's more likely to have a reserve role.