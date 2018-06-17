Twins' Ryan LaMarre: Losing time in outfield
LaMarre is out of the lineup Sunday against the Indians, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
LaMarre will head to the bench for the second straight day as the Twins make room in center field for Max Kepler. Though he has been seeing regular action in the outfield since Byron Buxton (toe) returned to the disabled list in late May, LaMarre has done little to capitalize on the opportunity. LaMarre carries a .574 OPS across 94 plate appearances on the season and has received poor marks for his defense by most metrics. It looks like LaMarre's window for playing time may have drawn to a close, and he could be in danger of losing his spot on the active roster once Buxton returns.
