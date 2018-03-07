Twins' Ryan LaMarre: No longer dealing with groin injury
LaMarre (groin) has appeared in Grapefruit League games for the Twins each of the past four days, going 4-for-7 with a home run and three RBI over that span.
LaMarre battled some groin tightness about a week ago, but it sidelined him for only a few days before he returned to action. The fact that the Twins have shown no qualms about using him in back-to-back days suggests the groin issue isn't a concern. Attending Twins camp as a non-roster invitee, LaMarre faces long odds to earn a spot with the big club and will most likely serve as outfield depth at Triple-A Rochester if he elects to remain with the organization once spring training concludes.
