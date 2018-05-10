LaMarre was sent down to Triple-A Rochester on Thursday, Brandon Warne of The Athletic reports.

In a corresponding move, the Twins reinstated Byron Buxton (toe) from the disabled list. LaMarre played in 20 games during his time with the big-league team, hitting .324/.395/.324 with three RBI. He will return to Rochester to receive everyday at-bats, but he will likely be back in Minnesota later on this season.