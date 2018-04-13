LaMarre was sent to Triple-A Rochester on Friday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

LaMarre cracked the Twins' Opening Day roster as a reserve outfielder but only collected eight at-bats over the first couple weeks of the season. He did pick up four hits while adding one RBI, but struck out in his other four plate appearances. He will continue to provide organizational depth for the club throughout this season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories