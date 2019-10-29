Twins' Ryan LaMarre: Removed from 40-man roster
LaMarre was outrighted off the 40-man roster, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
The Twins traded for LaMarre in September amid a rash of outfield injuries. He played in 14 games and was used in some key spots in the pennant race, but hit just .217 with a .786 OPS. LaMarre will become a free agent if he clears waivers. He showed enough in his stint in the majors to get an invite to spring training and compete for a reserve role with a team.
