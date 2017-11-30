LaMarre agreed to a minor-league contract with Minnesota on Thursday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

LaMarre spent the majority of the 2017 season with the A's after being traded from the Angels to Oakland in April. He's appeared in just 30 major-league games over his eight-year professional career, and failed to record a hit during eight plate appearances this past season. With the Twins, it's likely that he will start out the 2018 campaign in the minors while providing depth for the organization.