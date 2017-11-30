Twins' Ryan LaMarre: Signs with Twins
LaMarre agreed to a minor-league contract with Minnesota on Thursday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
LaMarre spent the majority of the 2017 season with the A's after being traded from the Angels to Oakland in April. He's appeared in just 30 major-league games over his eight-year professional career, and failed to record a hit during eight plate appearances this past season. With the Twins, it's likely that he will start out the 2018 campaign in the minors while providing depth for the organization.
More News
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 relief pitchers
The best closers in the game today are some of the best we've ever seen, but relief pitcher...
-
Our first mock draft for 2018
Yes, Giancarlo Stanton slid too far in our first mock draft for 2018, but Scott White says...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 starting pitcher
Innings eaters are a dying breed, which makes the true ace more valuable than ever in Fantasy...
-
What will Ohtani mean for Fantasy?
Shohei Ohtani is expected to sign with a major-league club this offseason, but whether he'll...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 outfield
Aaron Judge is a player whose weaknesses are as well-documented as his strengths. So where...
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 shortstop
Shortstop isn't the wasteland it used to be, and the top tier seems to grow every year. But...