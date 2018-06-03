LaMarre Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press Sunday against the Indians.

It's the sixth consecutive start for LaMarre, who has taken over as the Twins' primary center fielder after Byron Buxton (toe) landed on the disabled list Wednesday for the second time this season. LaMarre offers the Twins a capable glove in the outfield and is hitting a respectable .278 in limited at-bats this season, but his dearth of power, limited stolen-base upside and low slotting in the batting order doesn't make him an especially appealing fantasy option.

