Twins' Ryan LaMarre: Thrust into primary center-field role
LaMarre Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press Sunday against the Indians.
It's the sixth consecutive start for LaMarre, who has taken over as the Twins' primary center fielder after Byron Buxton (toe) landed on the disabled list Wednesday for the second time this season. LaMarre offers the Twins a capable glove in the outfield and is hitting a respectable .278 in limited at-bats this season, but his dearth of power, limited stolen-base upside and low slotting in the batting order doesn't make him an especially appealing fantasy option.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 Fantasy baseball: Fade Hernandez
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you whom to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 11 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Rafael Devers and fade Jurickson Profar in Week 11
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...
-
Re-drafting the first two rounds
Wonder how the draft would look today? Scott White assesses the changing Fantasy Baseball landscape...