O'Rourke (elbow) cleared waivers and was outrighted off the Twins' 40-man roster Monday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

O'Rourke missed all of the 2017 campaign after undergoing Tommy John surgery in May, and he's expected to miss part of next season as he continues to recover. He can refuse his outright assignment and elect to become a free if he desires.