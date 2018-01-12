Pressly agreed to a one-year, $1.6 million contract with the Twins on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

The right-hander will receive a $425,000 pay increase in his second year of arbitration eligibility. Pressly averages close to 96 mph with his fastball and gets good spin on his breaking pitches. He was roughed up early on in 2017, but finished with a 2.62 ERA and .247 wOBA in the second half, putting him in line for a more prominent role in the Twins' bullpen to begin 2018.