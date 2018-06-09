Twins' Ryan Pressly: Recent struggles continue
Pressly gave up two runs, on a two-run home run, on two hits in the seventh inning to take the loss in Friday's defeat to the Angels. His ERA increased to 3.73.
Pressly was having a solid season in a setup role until late May, as he's given up three home runs and seven earned runs in his last four innings over five appearances. Pressly is likely suffering from overuse as he's appeared in 33 of Minnesota's first 60 games. Pressly has increased his strikeout rate to a career-high 12.9 K/9 and has been somewhat unlucky with a .392 BABIP, so there's every reason to think he'll turn things around if he's used more conservatively.
