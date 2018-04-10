Twins' Ryan Pressly: Strong start to season
Pressly threw a scoreless inning in Monday's loss to Houston with two strikeouts. He's thrown 4.1 scoreless innings to begin the season.
Pressly has six strikeouts and two walks in 4.1 innings, so he's off to a strong start. He was roughed up early in 2017, but finished with a 2.62 ERA and .247 wOBA in the second half so this may be a continuation of that trend. He'll figure prominently in the late innings, but is in the mix of few relievers behind Addison Reed for saves if Fernando Rodney gets hurt or loses his closer role.
