The Twins acquired Bannon from the Mets on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old journeyman didn't earn a call-up to the Mets before the All-Star break, despite getting on base at a .392 clip while slugging 15 home runs and seven stolen bases across 342 plate appearances at Triple-A Syracuse. The banged-up Twins could have a greater need for a utility player like Bannon, though he'll most likely report to Triple-A St. Paul to begin his stint with a new organization.