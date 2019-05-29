Harper recorded the final out of Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Brewers to pick up his first save of the season.

After Blake Parker worked the eighth inning and gave up a two-run homer to Keston Hiura to create a save situation, Taylor Rogers got the nod to begin the ninth but served up a home run of his own to Yasmani Grandal, and manager Rocco Baldelli decided Harper was his best option to close things out. The save was the first of the 30-year-old's career, but he's pitched well enough this season to potentially earn a spot in Minnesota's late-inning committee, posting a 1.61 ERA and 20:5 K:BB through 22.1 innings.