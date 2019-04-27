Harper threw a scoreless inning in Friday's win over Baltimore to lower his ERA to 2.45.

Harper only averages 88.9 mph with his fastball, but his arsenal of off-speed pitches has been keeping hitters off balance. He's becoming a steady presence for the Twins in middle relief, but would need to improve on his strikeout rate (6.5 K/9) to find more regular high-leverage opportunities.

