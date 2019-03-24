Twins' Ryne Harper: Could make 25-man roster
Harper could win one of the final spots in the Minnesota bullpen after a strong spring, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports. He's thrown then scoreless innings with 13 strikeouts and no walks.
Harper had a 3.60 ERA and 1.09 WHIP with an 86:10 K:BB across 65 innings between Double-A and Triple-A last season. With Gabriel Moya (shoulder), Addison Reed (thumb) and Matt Magill (arm) possibly beginning the season on the IL, Harper, Mike Morin and Preston Guilmet could win a final spot or two in the bullpen.
