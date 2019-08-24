Harper was optioned to Triple-A Rochester on Saturday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Cody Stashak was called up in a corresponding move. Harper has struggled recently, allowing five earned runs and posting a 2.73 WHIP across 3.2 innings over his last five appearances, though the 30-year-old right hander owns a 3.65 ERA and 45:9 K:BB in 56 major-league games.

