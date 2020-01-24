Play

Harper was designated for assignment Friday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Harper was the roster casualty that allowed the Twins to make the Josh Donaldson signing official. The reliever recorded a solid 3.81 ERA in 54.1 innings as a 30-year-old rookie last season, combining a 22.2 percent strikeout rate with a 4.4 percent walk rate.

