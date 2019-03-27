Harper's contract was selected by the Twins on Wednesday, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

As expected, Harper will open the season with the big club after putting together an impressive spring (0.84 WHIP and 14:0 K:BB in 11 scoreless innings). The 30-year-old will likely open the season in a middle-relief role, though that could change if he carries his success from spring into the regular season.

More News
Our Latest Stories