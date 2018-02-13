Twins' Ryne Harper: Signs with Minnesota
Harper signed a minor-league contract with Minnesota that includes an invitation to spring training, Baseball America reports.
Harper has never seen major-league action, but he pitched a respectable 3.88 ERA in 46.1 innings last season with Triple-A Tacoma, the Mariners' affiliate. Harper will be 29 years old when the 2018 season begins, but that should not prevent him the opportunity to compete for a spot in the Twins' bullpen this coming spring.
