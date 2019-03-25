Harper will be on the Twins' Opening Day roster, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

The Twins have yet to officially place him on the roster, but manager Rocco Baldelli confirmed he'd be on the team Monday. The 29-year-old posted a mediocre 3.60 ERA but an excellent 1.66 FIP across the two highest levels of the minors last season, striking out 32.7 percent of opposing hitters while walking just 3.8 percent.