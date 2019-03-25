Harper will be on the Twins' Opening Day roster, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

The Twins have yet to officially place him on the roster, but manager Rocco Baldelli confirmed he'd be on the team Monday. The 29-year-old posted a mediocre 3.60 ERA but an excellent 1.66 FIP across the two highest levels of the minors last season, striking out 32.7 percent of opposing hitters while walking just 3.8 percent.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • touki-toussaint-1400.jpg

    A deep sleeper from every team

    Heath Cummings gives you one sleeper outside of the top 300 in ADP for every team.

  • trea-turner.jpg

    Breakouts 2.0

    Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...

  • zack-wheeler-1400.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    Heath Cummings already told you who he thinks is being drafted too high. Now he has seven more...