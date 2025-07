Armstrong was traded from the Cubs to the Twins on Thursday along with Ryan Gallagher in exchange for Willi Castro, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

A 24-year-old righty at Double-A, Armstrong has a 4.62 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 72 strikeouts in 89.2 innings. Gallagher appears to be the headliner going to the Twins for Castro, who is a rental.