Dyson was officially added to the Twins' active roster and will be available out of the bullpen for Thursday's series finale in Miami.

The Twins optioned fellow reliever Sean Poppen to Triple-A Rochester to clear a spot for Dyson, who was acquired Wednesday from the Giants in exchange for a trio of prospects. Dyson should immediately claim a key setup role in front of closer Taylor Rogers after submitting a tidy 2.47 ERA and 0.90 WHIP across 51 innings with San Francisco.