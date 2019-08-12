Twins' Sam Dyson: Could be activated Tuesday
Dyson (biceps) could be ready to return from the 10-day injured list as soon as Tuesday, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.
A trade-deadline pickup from the Giants, Dyson was blasted for six runs across his first two relief appearances with the Twins before being shut down with right biceps tendinitis. Fortunately, the 31-year-old has seemed to make quick progress in his recovery from the injury, as he played catch Friday and Saturday before completing a bullpen session Sunday. The Twins will see how Dyson looks coming out of Monday's off day before deciding on his fate Tuesday ahead of the club's two-game interleague series in Milwaukee.
