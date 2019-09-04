Dyson was sent to Minnesota with a recurrence of minor soreness in his biceps, Phil Miller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. "Just trying to get out ahead" of the problem, Chief Baseball Officer Derek Falvey said.

While Falvey has downplayed the issue, it's a concern because Dyson spent ten days on the injured list with the issue in early August. He had success after his return from the 10-day DL with a 2.53 ERA in 10.2 innings, but just a 5.9 K/9.